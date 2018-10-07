Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:34 PM Sun, Oct. 07th
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 8, 2018

  • Originally Published: October 7, 2018 6:57 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Jorge Cuvas

    Jorge Cuvas

    DOB: 06/07/1977 White Male 5-5- 160 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 10/01/2018

    photo

    John Scott Doyle

    John Scott Doyle

    DOB: 11/19/1970 White Male 6-0 186 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggregated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 09/28/2018

    photo

    Cynthia Lois Gonzales

    Cynthia Lois Gonzales

    DOB: 10/19/1971 White Female 5-4 141 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Child/vulnerable adult – physical abuse, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 08/07/2018

    photo

    Renee Lee Tadlock

    Renee Lee Tadlock

    DOB: 05/28/1997 White Female 5-1 111 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 10/01/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Tyler Dwane Ehrhardt

    Tyler Dwane Ehrhardt

    Offense: Trafficking stolen property 2nd degree, Class 2 Felony

    Warrant: 05/11/2018 Capture: 09/27/2018

    photo

    Joshua Aaron Harvey

    Joshua Aaron Harvey

    Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 09/21/2018 Capture: 09/24/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story