Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 8, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Jorge Cuvas
DOB: 06/07/1977 White Male 5-5- 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 10/01/2018
John Scott Doyle
DOB: 11/19/1970 White Male 6-0 186 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggregated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 09/28/2018
Cynthia Lois Gonzales
DOB: 10/19/1971 White Female 5-4 141 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Child/vulnerable adult – physical abuse, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/07/2018
Renee Lee Tadlock
DOB: 05/28/1997 White Female 5-1 111 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 10/01/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Tyler Dwane Ehrhardt
Offense: Trafficking stolen property 2nd degree, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 05/11/2018 Capture: 09/27/2018
Joshua Aaron Harvey
Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 09/21/2018 Capture: 09/24/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
