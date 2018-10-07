Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 8, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Jorge Cuvas

DOB: 06/07/1977 White Male 5-5- 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 10/01/2018

John Scott Doyle

DOB: 11/19/1970 White Male 6-0 186 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggregated DUI – license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 09/28/2018

Cynthia Lois Gonzales

DOB: 10/19/1971 White Female 5-4 141 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Child/vulnerable adult – physical abuse, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/07/2018

Renee Lee Tadlock

DOB: 05/28/1997 White Female 5-1 111 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 10/01/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Tyler Dwane Ehrhardt

Offense: Trafficking stolen property 2nd degree, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 05/11/2018 Capture: 09/27/2018

Joshua Aaron Harvey

Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 09/21/2018 Capture: 09/24/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department