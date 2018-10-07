Mohave County Sheriff’s Office challenges counterparts in food drive

KINGMAN – A little friendly competition can pave the way to successful community-oriented programs or events, and so the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is calling on Arizona sheriff’s offices throughout the state to participate in Arizona’s Four Corners food-drive challenge.

“In an effort to bring attention to jail staff, to help serve our community and to start a little friendly competition, Captain Don Bischoff has issued a food drive challenge to his counterparts in the other three corners of Arizona,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

Bischoff issued the challenge to see which county can collect the most for their respective food banks. Challenged counties and sheriff counterparts include Apache County Commander Mike Cirivello, Cochise County Commander Kenneth Bradshaw and Captain Joe Lackey of Yuma County.

The food drive runs through Jan. 4 in an effort to provide community food banks with supplies for the upcoming holiday season, which includes Thanksgiving and Christmas. By accepting food through the holiday season, the sheriff’s office hopes to keep food banks well-stocked for the year to come.

Food can be taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman, 501 W. Highway 66, or any sheriff substation in Mohave County. Donations can also be sent directly to area food banks in the name of the “Mohave County Jail.”

Those banks are the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; Bullhead City Food Bank, 590 Hancock Road building B, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and St. Vincent de Paul in Lake Havasu City, 1851 Commander Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Contact the Mohave County jail at 928-753-0759 ext. 7346, or at mcsojail@mohavecounty.us, for assistance donating.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office