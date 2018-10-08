Hundreds to march in 12th annual Walk Away From Drugs

KINGMAN – With the spread of the opioid epidemic and teen heroin use jumping 80 percent, it’s especially important to get the message to kids that drugs are harmful, socially unacceptable and can ruin their life, said Annie Meredith, chairwoman of the 12th annual Walk Away From Drugs march.

Hundreds of citizen activists are expected to take part in the walk at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, starting from Mother Road Harley-Davidson, Firefighters Memorial Park and Smith’s Food and Grocery and walking to Centennial Park, where hot dogs and refreshments will be served by the Powerhouse Kiwanis and Elks clubs.

Meredith, who works in the City of Kingman finance department, got involved with Walk Away From Drugs when she worked on the Kick Butt anti-tobacco coalition at Mohave County Public Health.

“We worked on policy changes and teaching healthy lifestyles to kids,” she said. “We’re all about prevention, get to the kids before addiction, so when they reach the age of peer pressure, they’ll have the tools to prevent them from going down the wrong path.”

Meredith helps with the poster coloring contest at Kingman schools, sets up the layout at Centennial Park and organizes vendors. The poster competition will be judged at noon Tuesday at Kingman Police Department.

Meredith is secretary of the Kingman Area Meth Coalition, which was the original focus of Walk Away From Drugs. Now the focus is on drug abuse as a whole.

“It’s not just meth, but opioids, and it’s terrifying,” she said. “It starts with prescription drugs and has a purpose, but if not used correctly leads to abuse and heroin when they run out. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Meredith wants to make Kingman safe for her 12-year-old twin boys and all kids in the community.

“We’ve got to get them young, get them early and make them aware of what it does to their body,” she said.

The community has shown exceptional support for the march over the years, uniting thousands of people to walk in solidarity against illegal drugs. Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Fire Department have all joined in the effort.

Laurie DeVries, wife of Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries and last year’s chairwoman, said Walk Away From Drugs has expanded to a home safety expo as well. Representatives from UniSource will be at Centennial Park to talk to kids about electricity, and police and firemen will also be on hand.

“Drugs have no social boundaries,” DeVries said. “It affects everybody at some point in life, whether directly or indirectly. It’s like a tsunami that affects the entire community. If people don’t step up and get the message out there … knowledge is power and the more knowledge people have, the more power they have over their life and destiny.”