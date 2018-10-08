Judge candidate Gordon disputes being fired over sexual comments

KINGMAN – Judge Pro Tem Billy Sipe insisted he meant no disrespect to Mohave County Superior Court judge candidate Eric Gordon, though he repeatedly emphasized Gordon’s lack of experience and qualifications to be elevated to such an important position.

Speaking Monday at the monthly meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman, Sipe also brought up Gordon’s past employment record, noting that he was fired from the Attorney General’s office in Mohave County and from a private law firm in Kingman.

Gordon won August’s primary election for Superior Court Division 6 judge, defeating Lenore Knudtson and Virginia Crews, to advance to the general election on Nov. 6.

Unhappy with the outcome, Sipe announced he would enter the election as a write-in candidate, knowing it’s an uphill battle to get voters to fill in the oval on the ballot and write his name in the space provided.

“You cannot be a judge unless you have a body of work,” Sipe told a packed room of Republicans at Dambar Steakhouse. “I don’t mean any disrespect to Eric Gordon, I really don’t, but you have to respect the body of work with me and Mr. Gordon.”

Sipe, born and raised in Kingman and educated at Northern Arizona University, prosecuted 120 cases during his 26 years as a private attorney. He was appointed court commissioner in 2014 by Mohave County Superior Court Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler and has presided over 90 trials.