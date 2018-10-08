Obituary | Thomas Johnson

Thomas Johnson born March 25, 1940, to Reynold and Lillian Johnson, in Minneota, Minnesota, passed away Sept. 25, 2018 in his home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by family.



He is survived by his wife Marilyn Johnson, children; Bernice (Daren) Mills, Kathleen Kuc, Michael Johnson, Donald (Rachel) Johnson, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He met the love of his life, Marilyn, over a deck of cards at the Neuman Center at Mankato State College (University of Minnesota, Mankato) in 1959 and married her in 1961.



He moved to Arizona in 1964, lived in Phoenix, Lake Havasu City, Flagstaff and Kingman. He enjoyed being with friends at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman for lunch and playing cards. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved being a Boy Scout Master. He worked as a loan officer until he retired, then he worked as a real estate agent.

He will be missed by family and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Oct.19, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Instead of flowers please donate to KRMC Hospice or Beacon of Hope Hospice.