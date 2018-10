Photo Gallery Oktoberfest 2018 Oktoberfest was full of beers and bratwurst. Gov. Doug Ducey made an appearance to the event along with Representative Regina Cobb (R-Kingman). The festival had different vendors and live music. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

