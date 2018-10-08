P&Z to wrap-up cargo container deliberations

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission has a packed agenda for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its discussion on allowing manufactured homes to be built on 5,000-square-foot parcels in the R-MH-6 district. Manufactured homes can currently only be built on lots of at least 6,000 square feet. Commissioners will consider amending City ordinances to allow for increased development on the south side of downtown Kingman, which has about 40 parcels of about 5,000 square feet. The commission could approve the text amendment at Tuesday's meeting.

Commissioners could also approve a text amendment that would clarify the circumstances in which cargo containers can be used as building materials in residential zoning districts. At its September meeting, the commission voted to keep cargo container allowances as is, meaning they are not permitted in residential zones unless being used as building material. The text amendment to be considered by commissioners clarifies that containers can be used for storage if they meet International Residential Building code and the development appearance criteria. Part of that criteria requires containers to match the property’s principal building.

Property owners in Kingman have requested that the City look at amending its zoning ordinance regarding the size of accessory structures, like garages, on lots primarily one-half an acre or greater in single-family residential zoning districts. Commissioners will consider revising the current allowance that says accessory buildings cannot occupy more than 10 percent of the lot in residentially-zoned districts.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will also begin discussing the potential for amending zoning ordinances to promote a variety of elevations for single-family residences. As mentioned at previous meetings, an amendment could help combat “cookie cutter” subdivisions where each home looks like the last.

Information provided by the City of Kingman