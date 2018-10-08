Rants and Raves October 9, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Borderline scam alert: “The strings that are attached will tie you up in knots.” That’s kind of how it is, isn’t it? “Free trial for 30 days,” they tell you, “You can cancel at any time.” Yeah, if you remember.

‘Self made’ Trump was a millionaire in elementary school:

And Americans still fall for this. “I’m a self-made billionaire, believe me.”

Supreme Court moves right:

It’s not that the court has moved 5-4 to the right but better chance it will interpret the Constitution based upon it’s original meaning rather than a “living” Constitution they can re-write, as in Roe v. Wade.

Bump stocks:

The NRA is here to protect us legal, law abiding citizens from knee jerk reactions to what criminals and the insane do. We do not need gun regulation ... the unlawful criminals and insane do. They are hard to control.

Paul Gosar’s family has gone down a dark road:

This piece about Paul Gosar is, by far, the best example of the total denial of reality we are facing as a country. When people bravely stand up to tell us the truth about a candidate, we should listen.

Happy Birthday, Elmer:

Birthday congratulations to Mr. Graves, who always has a kind word for passersby and maintains an interest in sharing facts about downtown history along the way. Keep visiting downtown, Mr. Graves – we appreciate you!

How to register to vote:

Folks told they weren’t registered to vote when they were. Poll workers didn’t know how to look up voters, system wouldn’t let them look up by full name, and had to use just the first three letters to find voters.

Just three Republicans: Country above party? Surely you jest. Too many lobbyists in D.C. to put the country first. Every rich person in America is going to get richer under this administration.