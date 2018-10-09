Ayton, Anderson lead Suns past defending champions

Deandre Ayton and Ryan Anderson scored 18 points apiece Monday night to propel the Phoenix Suns to a 117-109 preseason win over the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix’s Trevor Ariza added 17 points on 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points in 23 minutes. Kevin Durant added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the third quarter for arguing a foul called on Curry.

Replays showed Kerr telling the referees, “I don’t want to be here anyway.”

Andre Igoudala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston did not play.

Phoenix wraps up preseason play tonight at Portland.

Mavericks 115, 76ers 112

Luka Doncic scored 15 points, JJ Barea added 14 and Dallas topped the Philadelphia 76ers to earn a split of the teams’ NBA China Games series.

Joel Embiid led all scorers with 29 points for Philadelphia.

Nets 110, Pistons 108, OT

Brooklyn’s Allen Crabbe left less than 3 minutes into the game with a sprained left ankle. X-rays were negative.

Reggie Bullock missed his first eight shots for Detroit, but got a layup – off an assist by Andre Drummond – to fall in the final seconds and force overtime. Drummond tried to send the game to potentially a second overtime, but missed from the left side of the lane with about 3 seconds left in overtime and lobbied unsuccessfully for a foul call.

Heat 90, Magic 89

Rodney McGruder led Miami with 19 points, and a short jumper with 1:35 left closed the scoring.

Orlando had a chance to win it after grabbing a defensive rebound and calling time with 1.3 seconds remaining. Magic coach Steve Clifford put his starters back in and mapped out a play, but Nikola Vucevic’s lob for Aaron Gordon was knocked away by Miami’s Bam Adebayo and time expired.