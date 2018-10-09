Jeff Adams announces write-in candidacy

KINGMAN – Jeff Adams, a business professional with 40 years’ experience in corporate management, asked himself three questions in deciding to be a write-in Council candidate: “Can I win?; Can I make a difference?; Am I willing to serve?”

The answer to all three questions, Adams said, was yes.

“We’ve got some serious challenges,” Adams said. “We need some serious solutions.”

One of those challenges is the City’s sales tax rate. While he recognizes people don’t like paying high taxes, he said there’s more to Prop. 413 than lowering the sales tax. Adams believes the initiative will “handcuff the City” because if it passes, which he expects it will, Council won’t be able to raise revenue through a TPT increase in the event of a budget shortfall. He believes passage of the initiative itself will create that shortfall.

“None of us likes high taxes, we all understand that some taxes are necessary,” Adams said. “The question is less about tax rates and more about trust of government spending. I like more money in the economy, that’s what makes a strong economy and that’s what we need locally.”

Continuing on the subject of the economy, Adams also spoke to the two interchange projects of Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing. Completing those projects would be high on his list of priorities if elected because he believes “We have to have economic development.”

He said the Rancho interchange will open up two opportunity zones in the City and give a direct path to the airport and industrial park. He also supports the proposed development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for Kingman Crossing.

“Why on earth would we not want help? Why would we saddle taxpayers with any burden that we could avoid?” Adams said.

Jumping to the other side of Kingman, Adams gave his thoughts on downtown economic development. He said Kingman has a “rich tapestry of history” and while many people come through Kingman, he would focus on encouraging people to come to Kingman. That would not only benefit the City, he said, but the areas surrounding it.

“Kingman should be the hub for tourism in northwest Arizona in the tristate area, we are the heart of Route 66,” Adams said.

The first way he would accomplish that would be to meet with as many interested parties as possible because he says “together we can do what we could never do alone.”