Legislative candidates on same page for water, divided on education

KINGMAN – After a short introduction on who they are and why they’re running for political office, two candidates for Arizona state senator and three for state representative dug into the issues and a little into each other at Monday’s Legislative District 5 debate.

They presented their views on protecting water rights in rural Arizona, funding public education, accessibility of quality health care, women’s rights and legalization of marijuana, among other topics, and answered individual questions submitted by the audience of about 60 people at the County Administration Building auditorium.

The debate, presented and moderated by the Citizens Clean Elections Committee, lasted about 90 minutes with each candidate limited to one minute in their initial response and 30 seconds for a rebuttal.

Participating in the debate were incumbent Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, and challenger J’aime Morgaine, D-Kingman; and incumbent Rep. Gina Cobb, R-Kingman, Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, and Mary McCord Robinson, D-Kingman.

Q: Is climate change real and how much of a threat is it?

Morgaine: Absolutely, climate change is real. It’s a threat to Arizona. We’re a dry and arid state. This affects water sustainability, and it affects one of our crown jewels here: agriculture. That will continue to affect Arizona’s economy.

Biasiucci: We should always make sure we’re doing the right thing to protect our air and water. As a state I think we’re doing a good job. We can continue to do that and be ahead of the curve protecting our environment.

Cobb: We actually look at climate change more on a federal level. Right now, we’re in a drought. What we need to do is protect our environment, protect our water issues. We’ve just been the land of the free and our water is coming to a critical point and we need to get in there and fight for it.

Robinson: I agree. Water is life for us. We need to look at ways to shore up our water. We need to look at the types of agriculture, and how much agriculture we allow in the state.

Borrelli: I’m not totally, 100 percent convinced on the science for manmade climate change. I think it needs to be studied more. When a volcano erupts, it puts more contaminants in the air than manmade.

Q: How can we protect our water rights?

Biasiucci: As legislators, our job is to protect our district, protect rural Arizona, protect our HURF funds. We need to put things in place like storing water and fight to keep our water here and get ahead of the game.

Cobb: I went into the agriculture and water committee to learn and I found out I didn’t know a lot. I’ve gone to many drought contingency plan meetings in Phoenix. I’ve already gone through many courses on water and still don’t know a lot about it. How many pumps are pumping? How much are they pumping?

Robinson: Again, we need to make it a priority of preserving what little rain we get from the monsoons. Also, we need restrictions on farming. We’ve got companies now trying to use as much water as they can to reach a baseline.

Q: How will you vote on Prop 305 (expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts)?

Borrelli: Education funding was $5.3 billion this year and (budgeted) $5.9 billion (for fiscal year) 2019. We added $100 million to the school district system. I don’t think going backward is the solution. It’s parental authority. As a taxpayer and parent, you should be able to send them where you want, especially if they’re coming from failing schools. So, I’m yes on 305.

Morgaine: Definitely no on 305. I’m all for parental authority, but we don’t always have a choice. To open up the Empowerment Scholarship to any child is going to siphon more money off public schools.