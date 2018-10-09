Police: Rooftop escape ultimately fails with arrest of Kingman man

KINGMAN – Authorities report a Kingman man tried to flee from law enforcement officials through a window and then barricaded himself in a residence following a report of physical domestic violence.

Jesse Michael Yamaguchi, 33, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

KPD responded to the 600 block of E. Beale Street, and upon arriving made contact outside the residence with two female victims who identified Yamaguchi as the suspect.

When Yamaguchi had barricaded himself, an attempt to gain compliance through the use of negotiation and pepper spray failed. The suspect broke through the ceiling of the residence and gained entry into the attic. He then went through the attic vent and ran across the rooftops of several residences.

Failing to comply with law enforcement instruction, Yamaguchi was struck with pepper balls deployed by KPD officers. The suspect then jumped off the roof and ran on foot, but was taken into custody at a residence in the 600 block of Court Street.

Yamaguchi had minor injuries received during the incident and was treated by medical personnel before being booked into the Mohave County jail. He was arrested for domestic violence by criminal damage, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies, and misdemeanor domestic violence by disorderly conduct.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department