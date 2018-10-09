Poster contest reveals powerful messages from young kids

KINGMAN – The second-grader’s words on his Just Say No to Drugs poster tugged at the motherly heartstrings of Laurie DeVries, one of a dozen judges who pored over hundreds of entries Tuesday at Kingman Police Department headquarters.

It was the kid’s response for his anti-drug: “to stay away from my mom when she is dronk (sic).”

And by drunk, he could mean stoned. His artwork illustrated a smoking cigarette, a vial of pills and a pretty good resemblance of a “vape,” or vaporizer.

“Especially when they’re that little, they don’t understand,” said DeVries, wife of Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries and organizer of last year’s poster contest. “All they know is to stay away.”

The contest, open to all students in Kingman Unified School District and Kingman Academy of Learning, runs in conjunction with the Walk Away From Drugs march scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The walk starts at Mother Road Harley-Davidson, Firefighters Memorial Park and Smith’s Food and Drug and participants converge at Centennial Park for food, refreshments and promotional information from law enforcement agencies.

Jennifer Sochocki, spokeswoman for the Kingman Police Department, said the poster contest gets kids thinking about the repercussions of drug abuse.

“This is really important,” she said between laying out posters for judging. “My kid’s in the sixth grade. He’s susceptible to peer pressure from others. What is going to help keep him away from drugs? Focusing on his BMX racing and scooter riding. And soccer.”

Sochocki was disappointed that poster entries were down from a year ago. There were no posters submitted by high school students and no large cardboard posters with elaborate artwork like those seen in past years.

Annie Meredith, chairwoman of the 12th annual Walk Away From Drugs event and secretary of the Kingman Area Meth Coalition, said some of the schools made the poster contest an assignment for their students, giving them credit for their work.

Chief DeVries was impressed with the creativity shown in the entries.

“What we’re looking for is the message and the kids can come up with some powerful messages,” he said. “We hope some of the things they’re learning in the schools, with our resource officers … you get your biggest impact when you’re talking peer to peer.”