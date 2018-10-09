Prep Roundup: Volunteers, Bulldogs travel to Yuma Crim Swim

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams and Kingman high school swim teams made the trek to Yuma Saturday for the Crim Swim at the Valley Aquatic Center.

Diego Narvarte led the Vols with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle at 55:34 and fourth in the 100 backstroke at 1:03.61.

In the 100 free, Lee Williams’ Robert Gluschenko was eighth (1:04.37), while William Rogers was 10th at 1:05.66.

Rogers added a sixth-place finish in the 50 free at 27.05, followed by Gluschenko in seventh at 27.36.

Kingman’s Spencer McCray was 10th in the 500 free at 8:18.88 and 13th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:33.54

Meanwhile, Lee Williams’ Amelia Brackett tallied a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:20.71) and swam a 1:06.58 in the 100 free for fourth.

Kingman’s Angelina Kelly was ninth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:37.99, followed by Lee Williams’ Emily Munson in 10th at 1:39.92. Kelly added a 10th-place finish in the 500 free at 7:49.87.

Lee Williams’ Katherine Cornelsen was 11th in the 200 free at 2:51.71, while teammate Jocelyn Graffius placed 11th in the 50 free at 34.01.

The Vols and Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday at Centennial Park.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, Wickenburg 1

At Wickenburg, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team won its eighth straight match Monday in a 3-1 victory over the No. 32 ranked Lady Wranglers (3-9, 1-5 3A West Region).

The 15th-ranked Lady Tigers (11-1, 6-0) return to the floor Monday at home against No. 2 ranked Northwest Christian (13-0, 7-0). First serve is set for 5 p.m.