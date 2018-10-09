Robbery, burglary suspects could be charged in additional cases

KINGMAN – Anthony Scott Axton and Preston Earl Milks, both arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and robberies in Kingman, each had their pretrial conferences continued to a later date on Tuesday in light of two additional cases set to go before the Mohave County grand jury.

Axton appeared before Judge Billy Sipe on Tuesday in relation to five cases. The first alleges that Axton, along with Milks and another man, Francis William Allison, participated in the armed robbery of Dollar General at 4405 Stockton Hill Road on April 12. Each are facing nine felony counts including two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft.

The state alleges that Axton and Allison were involved in the July 1 armed robbery of Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. Both are facing felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and misconduct involving body armor.

Both men have been charged with committing armed robbery at Byers Liquor on Oct. 3, 2017. Axton and Allison are facing five felony counts for their alleged involvement: armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.

Axton and Allison have also been charged with burglary in the third degree and theft, both felonies, in regards to an alleged theft at True Value on Sept. 10, 2017.

All three men are also being charged with burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor, both felonies, in the Dec. 24, 2017 burglary of Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Along with charges pertaining to the Dec. 24, 2017 and April 12 incidents, the state alleges that Milks committed armed robbery in the 100 block of East Tusayan Drive in Meadview around Jan. 1. He faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.

Attorneys for Axton and Milks, Gregory Pridham and Lindsay Smith, respectively, each requested a continuance of the pretrial conferences due to the level of discovery and additional cases set to go before the grand jury.

Both Axton and Milks will be back in Judge Sipe’s courtroom Oct. 29.