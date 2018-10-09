State propositions, TPT headline Mohave Republican Forum

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host Josh Stanwitz of the Arizona Chapter of Concerned Veterans for America, who will speak on state propositions, and a representative from City Council who will address the sales tax initiative, Proposition 413, at the forum’s meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

The five state propositions will have a dramatic effect on individuals and businesses, forum President Richard Basinger wrote in a press release.

Either Vice Mayor Jen Miles or Councilman Travis Lingenfelter will be on hand to discuss the Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation initiative.



A $2 charge is requested to cover facility expenses, and the room is available at 4 p.m. for early-bird diners. For reservations, call Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum