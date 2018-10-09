State propositions, TPT headline Mohave Republican Forum

Halloween Coloring Contest
Either Councilman Travis Lingenfelter or Vice Mayor Jen Miles will attend Wednesday's Mohave Republican Forum meeting to discuss the TPT initiative. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: October 9, 2018 3:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host Josh Stanwitz of the Arizona Chapter of Concerned Veterans for America, who will speak on state propositions, and a representative from City Council who will address the sales tax initiative, Proposition 413, at the forum’s meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

    The five state propositions will have a dramatic effect on individuals and businesses, forum President Richard Basinger wrote in a press release.

    Either Vice Mayor Jen Miles or Councilman Travis Lingenfelter will be on hand to discuss the Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation initiative.

    A $2 charge is requested to cover facility expenses, and the room is available at 4 p.m. for early-bird diners. For reservations, call Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com.

