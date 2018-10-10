AZ Claus Cause invites public to free car show at college

Halloween Coloring Contest
Steve and Mary Taylor of Dolan Springs, standing with their 1927 Ford T-Bucket, formed AZ Claus Cause to provide Christmas presents for underprivileged kids. They're holding a fundraiser car show Saturday at Mohave Community College. (Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

    • KINGMAN – Come out to Mohave Community College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the AZ Claus Cause car show that’s free to the public and supports a great cause.

    There will be a fish fry, music, raffles, rock painting, pin striping by Chris Sneed of Lake Havasu City and drone recording by MCC.

    Artist Sean Treves has created one-of-a-kind T-shirts for sale for AZ Claus Cause, and Santa’s Hot Rod Shop will award the trophies. Each registered car will receive a ticket for a cash drawing.

    AZ Claus Cause was started by Steve and Mary Taylor seven years ago to provide Christmas presents for underprivileged children.

    The college is at 1971 Jagerson Ave. For more information, call 928-263-7167.