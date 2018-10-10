City P&Z divided on manufactured homes

KINGMAN – In deciding whether to permit manufactured homes on lots of 5,000 square feet in the R-MH-6 zoning district, members of the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission called attention to aesthetics and the future of tiny homes in the area.

Manufactured homes in the R-MH-6 zoning district, which is primarily south of the railroad tracks downtown, are currently permitted on lots of at least 6,000 square feet. The commission has for the past two months deliberated as to whether to allow manufactured homes on lots of 5,000 square feet.

Commissioner Charmayne Keith said there would be aesthetic consequences if planning and zoning recommended the change to Council. She explained that new manufactured homes are expensive, and expects the majority of structures that would fill those lots to be repos. She said that would make downtown look worse.

“I just think that you’re spending so much money and time and effort trying to make downtown beautiful, and I think that’s going backwards,” she said.

One Kingman resident asked commissioners to consider the impact on tourism that could stem from additional manufactured homes in the area. But Commissioner Terry Hunsicker said when he drives on Route 66 through Kingman, he doesn’t even look over the tracks.

“From a personal experience standpoint, I just can’t bring myself to think that that’s going to impact the growth and what we’re trying to do on the other side (of the tracks) downtown,” he said.

Commissioner Laurie DeVries called attention to the area south of the tracks as being one of the primary locations in Kingman for tiny home development.

“I’m not in favor of it,” she said of expanding manufactured-home allowances in the R-MH-6 district. “I think we’re setting a standard for our tiny homes, and this is a nice area where those can start being established and develop what we see as the future of our community.”

Commissioner Scott McCoy voiced a different opinion, though he said he could appreciate both sides of the argument.

“So you’d rather see, if I’m understanding your argument correctly, 80 tiny homes instead of 40 manufactured homes?” he asked.

DeVries said there are aesthetic qualifications for tiny homes, but that the commission was not considering similar qualifications for manufactured homes.

“With a manufactured home, we’re not putting any qualifications in,” she said. “We can’t tell them what their putting in, and with that I feel more comfortable having 80 tiny homes than having a whole lot of manufactured homes that are maybe not in the best condition.”

McCoy said development in that area is a positive.



“If you got 10 more pieces of property developed out of changing this, I think that’s a bonus, I don’t think it’s a negative,” McCoy said.

The commission was evenly divided in its 3-3 vote, with commissioners Keith, DeVries and Goss voting against allowing manufactured homes on 5,000-square-foot lots in the R-MH-6 zoning district. Vice Chair Terry Shores was absent.