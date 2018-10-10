Diet Center's Tip of the Week: Breakfast is the most important meal

We’ve all heard about the importance of breakfast many times.

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Americans are skipping breakfast more often. Some would think that missing a meal would decrease your calorie intake and help you lose weight. On the contrary, consuming breakfast can help promote weight loss.

Breakfast is the first meal you consume after sleeping. During this period of inactivity, your body’s metabolism slowed down, and your body was in a brief period of starvation. Breakfast is necessary to boost your metabolism for the day.

If you skip breakfast, you force your body to work on low energy reserves. If you ate dinner the night before around 6 p.m. and wait until noon to eat your next meal that’s 18 hours of providing no fuel for your body. Calories are necessary for your body to be at top performance physically and mentally. All body functions, including digesting and burning fat, need fuel.

Breakfast will help prevent you from feeling hungry. A steady intake of fuel (calories) will help regulate your appetite so that you do not feel deprived, frustrated and tempted to overeat. Good breakfast selections such as low-fat dairy, whole grains, and lean proteins are better choices to help control blood sugar levels and hunger.

I hear people say that when they eat breakfast they are hungry all day long. What should a person do if that is the case? That would be the perfect time to add more fruits and vegetables to your day. Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of essential vitamins and minerals. Research shows that consuming more fruits and vegetables daily may help prevent 35 percent or more of all causes of cancer, and may reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, and hypertension.

Did you know that pink, red, and white grapefruits are low in calories, low in fat, sodium-free, and cholesterol-free? And that pink and red grapefruits contain 47 milligrams and white grapefruits contain 40 milligrams of vitamin C per one-half cup? Did you know that the vitamin C in grapefruits enhances absorption of calcium? You can benefit from eating them with calcium-rich foods such as milk and cheese. All grapefruits contain some folate and fiber. The type of fiber in grapefruit is insoluble, which can help lower cholesterol levels. The consumption of grapefruits will also help your body better utilize iron, when eaten with iron-rich foods such as meats. If you are taking medication consult your physician or pharmacist to ensure that grapefruit can be included in your diet.

Not only do fruits and vegetables provide the nutrients your body needs to be healthy; but they can provide flavor to low fat, low calorie meals! They are great alternatives to fries, chips, or heavy pasta.

Consuming daily servings of fruits and vegetables contribute to good health and good weight loss results.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are struggling with weight loss, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.