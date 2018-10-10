Horoscopes | October 10, 2018

Birthdays: Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, 40; Mario Lopez, 45; Wendi McLendon-Covey, 49; Nora Roberts, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the initiative and clear the air of any baggage you carry. Once you are free and clear of excess dead weight, you’ll feel less stressed and increasingly motivated.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider all your options and plan your actions carefully. Don’t let anyone goad you into an argument.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Working alongside people who get things done will give you the boost you need to take care of some of your own unfinished business. The relief you feel will be worth the effort.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in events you care about. Family planning will lead to a feeling of belonging and greater togetherness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Overreacting will only hold you back and end up costing you. Use your ingenuity, and you’ll come up with a way to overcome adversity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A business trip or hanging out with someone you haven’t seen for a long time will help you figure out what you should do next. It’s OK strive to acquire what will make you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more creativity into whatever you do. How you handle situations and people will make a difference in the outcome of a situation you face at work or at home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a deep breath and prepare to implement change. If you believe in what you are doing, follow through with passion and precision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to advice, but when it comes time to decide, be cognizant of what’s truly to your benefit. Act on your own behalf.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to be unique and to show off what you have to offer. An important relationship will undergo a positive transformation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be swayed by what someone else is saying or doing. Focus on personal growth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a different route if you feel you are being blocked. Use your ingenuity to turn something you want to pursue into a going concern.