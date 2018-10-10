Horoscopes | October 11, 2018

Birthdays: Matt Bomer, 41; Emily Deschanel, 42; Luke Perry, 52; Joan Cusack, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you do to help others will have an influence on how you are treated and what opportunities come your way. A favor you offer now will be repaid.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look forward, not backward. A clean slate moving forward will expand your vision, encouraging you to live in the moment and embrace the future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): What you accomplish will make a difference, and it will ward off those who are looking for fault or reasons to complain. Anger and aggressive behavior are a waste of your time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Don’t be afraid to offer your thoughts and to work alongside people who are unique.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Give more consideration to what others may be experiencing before you say something you may regret. How things unfold will depend on your attitude and your actions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take some “me” time. Networking functions will lead to ideas, partnerships and new beginnings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll feel better once you have laid your to-do list to rest, and you’ll ward off complaints from people who like to point out your shortcomings. Hard work deserves a reward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will be difficult to control. You’ll feel better and accomplish more if you focus on a creative project or something or someone you find unusual or intriguing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on work and do whatever you have to do to earn your keep. Avoid meddlers.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you conduct your day-to-day affairs will determine how favorably you are received by others. Be open to new ideas.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone will take advantage of you or put you in an awkward position if you don’t stand up for your rights and maintain your integrity. Be a leader, not a follower.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have plenty of opportunities today. A gift, investment, unexpected find or debt repaid will improve your mood and encourage personal or physical improvements.