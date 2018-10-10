Halloween Coloring Contest
Inflatable sea monster takes over a rusting warehouse

  • Originally Published: October 10, 2018 6:47 p.m.

    • The Navy Yard Sea Monsters in Philadelphia by PennLive.com

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A giant sea monster has taken over a building at Philadelphia's Navy Yard, but only temporarily.

    The inflatable sculpture titled "Sea Monsters HERE" is at a rusting warehouse called Building 611. It features huge purple tentacles bursting out of windows and reaching from the rooftop. The 40-foot-long creations sway in the breeze, creating the sense of a huge living creature.

    It was created by U.K.-based artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas. They were invited to install the work as part of a collaborative project between Group X, a collection of local artists and organizers, and the Navy Yard.

    It's on view until Nov. 16.

    Once the nation's first shipyard, the Navy Yard is now a waterfront business campus home to 165 companies.