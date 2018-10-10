Letter | Water solutions are available – with bonuses

With the “Aqueduct of the Southwest” just 30 miles away, a “straw” to the Colorado River should be constructed to provide water to recharge our aquifers when the time comes. That seems like a worthwhile project if there ever was one.

As for the Lake Mead water level drought problem, how about building a water pipeline from the Columbia River System or Lake Superior to the headwaters of the Colorado River? The runoff of these two permanent water sources is now only discharging into the Pacific and Atlantic respectively. An average of 122.8 billion gallons of water per day flows from the Columbia River into the Pacific, 64 billion gallons of water per day flows over Niagara Falls ultimately into the Atlantic Ocean.

Such a mammoth undertaking would also be an economic boost for the nation, with thousands of jobs created along with an enormous growth to ancillary industries supplying the projects. Not to mention saving the Southwest the worry of droughts forever.

This is what the $787 billion 2009 stimulus package should have been used for.

Roy Comeforo

Kingman resident