KINGMAN – Mohave Community Choir is presenting “An Attitude of Gratitude” with thankful songs for the military at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St.

Suggested donation for the choir concert is $3 for children, $5 for adults and $10 for a family.

Ted Baker, choir leader, said the concert will provide musical enjoyment for the community with fun songs for everyone.