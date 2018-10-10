Obituary | Kenneth Dean Pool

Passed away in his home on Aug. 25, 2018 at the age of 71, born Aug. 23, 1947 in Bakersfield, California.

He is survived by one daughter Heather Maciel and three grandchildren, two brothers John Pool (Heidi), Robert Pool (Debra), two sisters Ruth Ann Cisney (George) and Barbara Bourelle (Mike), several nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by father John H. Pool, mother Etta May Pool, two brothers Edward L. Pool and Bill L. Pool.

He attended elementary school in Oatman from 1953 to 1955, in Overton, Nevada from 1955 to 1959, in Chloride, Arizona from1959 to 1960.

There will be a memorial service on Oct. 24 in Oatman and gathering in Laughlin, Nevada.