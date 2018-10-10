Tax extension filers can still get help until Oct. 15

WASHINGTON – Taxpayers who filed for extensions have until Oct. 15 to file electronically and get help with taxes, the IRS said in a press release Wednesday.

It is still possible to e-file for the 2017 tax year. The IRS urges all taxpayers to choose the speed and convenience of e-filing, which is still available for the 2017 tax year.

This option is fast, accurate and secure. Of the 147.3 million returns received by the IRS through August, about 88 percent were e-filed.

Individuals who purchase their own tax software can e-file, and most paid tax preparers are now required to file their clients’ returns electronically.

Taxpayers who did not get an extension and haven’t filed a return can generally avoid additional penalties by filing as soon as possible and paying the balance due.

The IRS Free File program offers two options: Brand-name software, offered by the IRS’s commercial partners to individuals and families with incomes of $66,000 or less; or online fillable forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms available for any income level.

Taxpayers should carefully check their tax return before they file. They may overlook certain credits, deductions or allowable expenses they qualify for such as:

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit for qualifying workers and families; Savers Credit for low- and moderate-income workers who contributed to a retirement plan; and the American Opportunity Tax Credit and other educational tax benefits for parents and college students.

Taxpayers will find information about all IRS payment options at IRS.gov/payments.