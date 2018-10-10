An ‘upgraded bean bag toss’ turned community fundraiser

KINGMAN – Tournaments don’t have to be regulated to be held at the end of a sports season. They can take place any time, with just about anything including cornhole.

The Kingman community is invited to attend the Venture’s Charity Cornhole Tournament hosted by the Venture Club of Kingman 4 – 8 p.m. Saturday at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Early registration is available on the Facebook event page, but registration for teams or individuals is allowed between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. the day of the event.



Cornhole is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing bags of corn or bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point. Play continues until a team or player reaches or exceeds the score of 21.

Leah Armendariz of Venture Club said the event will be raising funds for the club’s general charity fund, which gets spread out over several projects. The main project, the yearly project, will be through the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. They will be donating money to help clean-up and renovate a park of the club’s choosing, Armendariz said.

Armendariz said they are hoping to have at least 50 teams sign up, with a registration fee of $20. People can either register as an individual or as a team, Armendariz said. People who are registered early will get raffle tickets into what the club is calling interactive raffles. Everyone will get the chance to spin the wheel to see how many raffle tickets they can enter. The raffle prizes includes a 50/50 and a money tree – full of gift cards and money scratchers – as well as three mystery prizes that will be revealed at the event.

For people who aren’t interested in playing, there is still plenty to do from children’s games and music to food and drinks.

“We really wanted to make a full family fun event,” Armendariz said.

The Venture Club has 31 sponsors for the event that donated prizes for the raffle or bought a cornhole board. Armendariz said this event, come rain or shine, will go on and it wouldn’t be possible without those sponsors.

“This supports a great cause and everything goes right back into the community,” she added. “(The tournament) brings something new and family friendly to Kingman.”