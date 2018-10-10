WCMS received water damage, classes resume Monday

KINGMAN - Hurricane Rosa brought damage to different areas around town, including some of the schools. Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks informed the school board Tuesday at its monthly meeting about flood damage at White Cliffs Middle School.

Damage occurred in two classrooms, two computer labs, the library, gym floor, locker rooms, and the main hallway.

Jacks said that this week they have been testing for mold and bacteria to make sure it’s safe for the students to go back when fall break ends.

“The classrooms and computers labs should be available on Monday,” Jacks said.

The library did receive significant damage and won’t be ready by the time students return to school. The shelves and books were not damaged, but the carpet will have to be replaced.

“It could be 3 to 4 weeks before we have an operable library,” the superintendent said.

Repairs for the gym are still in discussion. The locker rooms are cleaned out, but what remains in question is the hardwood gym floor. Currently, the floor is a bit spongy, and the district is going to wait to see how it dries. A flooring expert is coming in Thursday to see if repairs will be needed.

Jacks said other schools are participating in lending a hand to the sports teams affected by the damage to the gym. Volleyball games have been moved to other locations, and the district is working on where the basketball teams can practice.

The district is proposing to the City to build a drainage ditch behind WCMS to prevent future flooding damages.

“It was the water coming down from behind us that got us,” Jacks said.

WCMS should be good to go for students to go back on Monday.