Mohave County Most Wanted | October 11, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
John Andrusak III
DOB: 09/04/1980 White Male 6-0 170 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; theft credit card – control, Class 5 Felony; Aggravated taking identity of another, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 10/09/2018
Ashley Nicole Friend
DOB: 12/31/1996 White Female 5-3 140 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Trafficking stolen property 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; shoplifting, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 10/02/2018
Rickie Dean Mish
DOB: 11/22/1958 White Male 5-9 230 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; disorderly conduct – fighting, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 10/09/2018
Michael Alaric Pauly
DOB: 03/11/1990 White Male 5-10 170 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/10/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Michelle Suzanne Luecke
Offense: Fraud scheme/practice - conceal, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/17/2018 Capture: 10/09/2018
Myron William Tom
Offense: Aggravated Assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 10/07/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
