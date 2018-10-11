Mohave County Most Wanted | October 11, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



John Andrusak III

DOB: 09/04/1980 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; theft credit card – control, Class 5 Felony; Aggravated taking identity of another, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 10/09/2018

Ashley Nicole Friend

DOB: 12/31/1996 White Female 5-3 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Trafficking stolen property 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; shoplifting, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 10/02/2018

Rickie Dean Mish

DOB: 11/22/1958 White Male 5-9 230 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; disorderly conduct – fighting, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 10/09/2018

Michael Alaric Pauly

DOB: 03/11/1990 White Male 5-10 170 pounds



Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/10/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Michelle Suzanne Luecke

Offense: Fraud scheme/practice - conceal, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/17/2018 Capture: 10/09/2018

Myron William Tom

Offense: Aggravated Assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 03/29/2018 Capture: 10/07/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department