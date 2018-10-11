State alleges emotional harm in child molestation case

KINGMAN – Bradley James Manseau, the 27-year-old Kingmanite arrested in April for alleged child molestation, appeared before Judge Richard Weiss on Wednesday for a pretrial conference.

Manseau was arrested on felony charges of sexual assault, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor. He denies involvement.

On Wednesday, prosecuting attorney Gregory McPhillips told the judge that the state is also alleging emotional harm on the part of the victim. McPhillips has also filed a motion to suppress evidence of the victim’s sexual knowledge and activity.

Authorities began an investigation in September after a parent of a 6-year-old girl contacted police and told them the child said she was being sexually assaulted and molested by Manseau. Manseau is an acquaintance of the family.

One incident reported but denied by Manseau happened while the girl was alone with Manseau in his vehicle. According to police, forensic evidence obtained during the initial investigation corroborated the victim’s report of assault and molestation by Manseau.

A settlement conference, oral arguments on McPhillip’s motion to suppress and a Donald hearing have been set for 10 a.m. Nov. 14. A Donald hearing provides the defendant with an opportunity to be told of their maximum exposure should a plea deal be denied and they lose at trial.