10 Things to Know for Today | October 12, 2018

1 - "IT WAS AWFUL, AND NOW THERE'S JUST NOTHING LEFT"

The destruction of many Florida communities dotting the white-sand beaches is being called catastrophic as the storm barrels up the Southeast, dumping heavy rains and spreading flash flooding misery as far away as Virginia.

2 - US-SAUDI RELATIONS FRAYED BY WRITER'S DISAPPEARANCE

Washington's close relationship with Riyadh is imperiled over the mysterious disappearance inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey of a columnist for The Washington Post.

3 - GLOBAL MARKET BLUES EASE WITH POSSIBLE SINO-AMERICAN SUMMIT

China says it is in communication with the U.S. amid reports of a planned meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump following a dive in the U.S. stock market blamed partly on a growing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

4 - CHURCH'S ABUSE SCANDAL COSTS KEY US CLERIC HIS JOB

Pope Francis accepts resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals.

5 - AMERICAN PASTOR FACING TERROR-RELATED CHARGES

The trial of Andrew Brunson, at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States, has resumed, with observers waiting to see if Turkey will release him amid threats of further U.S. sanctions.

6 - RAPPER TAKES CENTER STAGE IN THE OVAL OFFICE

Kanye West put on a jaw-dropping performance, including the use of the F-word, during a meeting with President Trump.

7 - ISLAMIC STATE GROUP REGROUPS IN BLOODY ASSAULTS

Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, IS has reverted to being a shadowy insurgent network targeting civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and inciting sectarian strife.

8 - MURDERED SALVADORAN ARCHBISHOP TO BE CANONIZED

Pope Francis will officially make Oscar Romero a saint nearly three decades after he was martyred by an assassin's bullet for speaking out against the military dictatorship.

9 - A LITTLE LESS POMP AND CEREMONY

Britain gets its second royal wedding of the year as lesser known Princess Eugenie weds a tequila brand ambassador on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

10 - HOOPS AROUND THE WORLD

The NBA has been going overseas to play preseason or regular season games for 40 years, and the global footprint of the league continues to expand.