Prep Volleyball: Lady Bulldogs can't end losing streak in setback to Page

KINGMAN – It hasn’t been an easy season for the Kingman High School volleyball team.

The Lady Bulldogs have continued to make strides but are still searching for their first win after falling Thursday night to No. 9 ranked Page, 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-15).

“We’ve come a long way, but something is missing still to get us to pull it together,” said Kingman head coach Sheila Bealer. “We’re really close every game, but we’re falling short. It’s really frustrating for me as the coach and also for the girls. The biggest thing that I’m trying to do is let them know how proud I am, have them focus on their personal wins and help them to see the progress that we have made as team this year.”

The No. 40 ranked Lady Bulldogs showed some of those personal wins against the Lady Sand Devils (7-3, 3-2 3A North). Kingman found itself facing a large deficit on multiple occasions but continued to rally back to make it interesting before Page pulled away.

“It’s something we’ve come a long way at this year – we’ve kind of learned to fight harder instead of letting it go,” Bealer said. “But the biggest thing is fighting earlier. If we had more time, I think we could get it.”

That mentality could have helped the Lady Bulldogs during the second set when they were down 6-2 and stayed even with Page over the next 14 points, 7-7. Unfortunately, Kingman couldn’t get any closer than 13-9 and saw the score skyrocket to 23-10 on the way to a 0-2 hole in the match.

But the Lady Bulldogs showed the kind of heart Bealer wants to see day in and day out.

“We fight, we play and we compete,” she said. “And that’s good. We’re competing. We’re just that close every time.”

Only time will tell where Kingman is headed as a program, but the signs point in the right direction. The Lady Bulldogs have two matches left this season and then graduate five seniors. That doesn't bode well on the surface, but there are lots of promising underclassmen that should build a bright future.

“We’re mostly seniors and sophomores with only a couple of juniors,” Bealer said. “So we do have a young team, which is really exciting because we have these sophomores that have played at the varsity level for two years now.”

Kingman (0-15, 0-8 3A West) is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road against No. 35 ranked Chino Valley (2-11, 2-3).