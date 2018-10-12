Senate confirms Susan Brnovich as federal judge in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona has a new federal judge after the U.S. Senate confirmed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Susan Brnovich for a seat on the U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Brnovich was confirmed on a voice vote Thursday. She is the wife of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and served as a state-level judge since 2009. President Donald Trump nominated Brnovich and chief assistant U.S. attorney for Arizona Dominic Lanza as U.S. District Court judges in January.

Lanza was confirmed by the Senate last month.

Prior to serving as a Superior Court judge, Brnovich was a court commissioner and a county prosecutor. She earned her law degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Lanza was in private practice for five years before becoming a prosecutor. He earned his law degree at Harvard.