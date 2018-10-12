Veteran? Submit your stories to the paper

KINGMAN – The Daily Miner wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will be published in Nov. 11in observance of Veterans Day.

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos may send their information by email to veterans@kdminer.com. Or veterans may bring or mail their information to: Miner Veterans Day Tribute, 3015 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ 86401.

All veterans who live in Mohave County are welcome to participate in this Salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name; city or town of residence; dates of service in the U.S. military; branch of service; military rank; medals and commendations; and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions.

For more information, call Claire Whitley at 928-753-6397, ext. 5226.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 4.