What used to be considered a throw away item has turned into a precious commodity. In fact, the National Chicken Counsel publishes an annual wing report that charts the consumption and trade of this once unappreciated food.

Deep fried, unbreaded and smothered in Buffalo hot sauce, this popular snack is usually served with a side of celery and blue cheese dressing. Word has it that the celery and dressing help cleanse the palate of the spicy intensity of the Buffalo sauce, but most Americans prefer to dip their wings in ranch dressing rather than the blue cheese.

Americans also prefer to have their wings with the bone in rather than no bone. While there are a couple of versions of how the buffalo wing came to be, the most believable is that they were created by accident at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. One of the owners of the bar was getting ready to close up when her son came in with some of his hungry friends. Being the ever attentive mother, she scraped together what she had, which happened to be some chicken wings. She deep fried them, tossed them with some hot sauce and threw them on a plate with dressing and some leftover celery sticks, and voilà, Buffalo wings on the fly.

There’s no need to talk about the nutrition of Buffalo wings because we all know they will never make it on the healthiest foods to eat list, but life is short, and as they say, all things in moderation. It seems moderation isn’t in everyone’s lexicon though.

Earlier this year, a woman broke the record for eating the most Buffalo wings – 501 in 30 minutes. Can you top that?

Sure, when buffaloes fly.