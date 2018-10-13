Halloween Coloring Contest
Event Calendar | Oct. 17 - 20

The 8th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Bonelli House, 430 E. Spring St. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: October 13, 2018 7:01 p.m.

    • WEDNESDAY

    Walk Away from Drugs & Expo

    5:30 p.m. at Smith's Food & Drug 3490 Stockton Hill Rd., Mother Road Harley-Davidson 2501 Beverly Ave., Firefighter's Memorial Park 2201 Detroit Ave. www.kwafd.com/

    THURSDAY

    Haunted Hike

    6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.

    Lego Club

    5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    FRIDAY

    Haunted Hike

    6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.

    MC4 Gaming, Pet Food Drive

    2 - 6 p.m. at Mohave Community College/Neal Campus 1971 Jagerson Ave. 928-692-3015.

    Drive-In Movie

    7:30 p.m. at Southside Park 1001 Buchanan St. 928-757-7919.

    SATURDAY

    Route 66 Rattler Race

    9 a.m. at the Monolith Gardens, Coyote Pass Trailhead just off N. Hwy93 just out of Kingman. 760-447-2029.

    Haunted Hike

    6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pines Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Rd. 928-692-1498.

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    Pumpkin Patch Day

    9 - 11 a.m. at “Dig It” Community Garden 2301 Lillie Ave. 928-530-8072.

    Kingman Junior Rodeo

    9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357.

    Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

    8:30 a.m. at the Bonelli House 430 E. Spring St. 928-753-3499.

    Holiday Craft Fair

    9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-2778.

    Speed Crafting

    10 a.m. - noon, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Annie’s Art Attic 2575 Northern Ave. 928-303-9008.

    Young Eagles Flight Rally

    9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the EEA Flight Hangar 4560 Flightline Dr. 702-335-0764.

    Quilt Exhibit

    1 - 5 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Art 400 W. Beale St. 928-753-3195.

    Community Orchestra Concert

    3 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. 928-753-3902.

