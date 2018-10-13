Homeless ‘Santa’ playing keyboard in exchange for room at the inn

KINGMAN – James “Santa” Zyla entertained a few guests Thursday at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge, playing his Korg Kronos LS 88 keyboard that was purchased through a crowdfunding effort led by a few of his friends.

He’s earning his stay in a room at the Ramada Inn, taking him off the streets where he’s been spending most of his nights, thanks to a deal negotiated by Kaylene Purcell, a junior at Lee Williams High School and former server at Canyon 66.

Zyla, who can frequently be seen wearing his Santa hat and pushing a shopping cart down Stockton Hill Road, wanted to thank all of the people who’ve helped make his life a little easier.

The Kronos, which cost about $3,500 plus accessories, is 14 pounds lighter than his previous keyboard, “so I can play faster,” he said.

Zyla, an accomplished pianist originally from England, plays weekly at The Gardens Rehab Center and played Diana’s Cellar in downtown Kingman when he could get around more easily. He’s legally blind.

Mike Miller, a 20-year-Kingman resident, saw Zyla on the streets and decided to stop and talk to him one day.

“Sometimes we’d sit down and talk and he talked about getting a brand new keyboard,” Miller told the Daily Miner in May for a story on the crowdfunding effort.

“Why does this guy want a keyboard and not a house or car or somewhere to live? He said he’d like to ‘get back on his knees (feet).’ When I heard that, I was pretty excited that a homeless person has the mindset to get off the streets.”