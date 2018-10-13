Map: Rosa helps brings some drought relief to Arizona

PHOENIX — The soggy weather brought by Tropical Storm Rosa has provided some surface-level drought relief in Arizona.

The Arizona Republic reports that much of the state saw improvements in surface-level, or short-term versus long-term, drought conditions on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday.

The storm soaked northwestern Mexico with heavy rains, extending into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest.

The rainfall in Phoenix amounted to 2.75 inches from Rosa, and another weather system helped lift the total precipitation measured to a total of 3.09 inches from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9.

Pockets of northeast Arizona were still listed as being under "exceptional drought on the map."