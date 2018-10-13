Obituary | Antonina (Toni) Francis Roberts Rashelof

It is with great sadness that the family of Antonina (Toni) Francis Roberts Rashelof shares her passing at 7:50 a.m. July 21, 2018, in her home in Valle Vista, Arizona.

Toni was born April 29, 1941, to Antonina and Clarence Roberts in Boston, Massachusetts. The combination of Italian (mother) and Irish (father) helped create the fiery spirit for which Toni was so well known. She was a fashion designer for many years and had her own business – Antonina’s Sewing Shoppe in Sparks, Nevada, for 10 years. In addition to sewing, Toni filled her days with cooking, gardening, animals and birds that she loved.

Toni is survived by her companion of 23 years, James (Jim) W. Mack; her brothers, Clarence and John Roberts; her four children, Dennis (Olivia) DeHetre, David (Rosita) DeHetre, Donna DeHetre, and Charles (Anne) DeHetre; plus, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters (Lisa and Tashia).

A celebration of Toni’s life will be held Oct. 20 at a location to be determined. Contact Jim Mack at 928-757-8317 for more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KRMC Hospice, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ, 86409.