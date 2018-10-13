Supervisors expected to approve public lands commission

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a resolution to establish the Mohave County Public Lands and Recreation Commission when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The commission would consist of two members from each of the supervisors’ five districts, one supervisor and one Public Works representative, with responsibility for making recommendations to the board regarding the BLM’s Travel Management Plan.

The BLM has proposed closing 1,630 miles of trails on public lands in Mohave County, or about 30 percent of the total trails. Supervisors appealed to the BLM to extend the public comment on the plan, which was extended to Nov. 30.

The commission will review matters of preserving, developing and promoting public access for recreational, non-motorized travel and off-road vehicle use of public lands.

The board would also approve the bylaws for the commission at Monday’s meeting.

In other items of interest on the board’s agenda:

Approve employment of Keller Rohrback law firm to represent Mohave County in the national opioid epidemic litigation. Chairman Gary Watson would sign all necessary documents on the county’s behalf, directing the use of any money received from the litigation settlement toward addressing the opioid problem in Mohave County.

Accept 2018 Housing and Urban Development voucher funding for Mohave County Housing Authority in the amount of $196,922 to assist 39 homeless veterans with rental expenses and acknowledge the long partnership with Veterans Administration that made the program a success. The Veterans Administration Supportive Housing (VASH) program provides referrals and case management for homeless vets.

Authorize the release of the initial $300,000 payment to Dot Foods as provided in the development agreement for disbursement of economic development funds. The board in May 2016 offered $500,000 for Dot Foods to establish its distribution warehouse in Mohave County, which it did in Bullhead City, creating 125 jobs with an annual salary of $43,141.

Approve the list of Mohave County property held by the state under tax deed, and tentatively schedule to hold a Board of Supervisors tax deed online auction in April. By the first Monday in November of each year, the board shall prepare a list that includes a description of the property, name of former owner and total amount owed for taxes, penalties, fees and costs.

Approve the revision of personnel policies and procedures regarding social media usage as directed by the board at its Aug. 20 meeting. Supervisors directed County Manager Mike Hendrix to work with information technology and individual departments to come up with a county-wide policy to be used by Mohave County representatives on any social media platform.