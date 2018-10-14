ADOT closing lanes for work on U.S. 93 bridge at Big Jim Wash

WICKENBURG – Motorists along U.S. Highway 93 can expect lane restrictions north of Wickenburg Oct. 22-26 as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on bridge deck construction at Big Jim Wash Bridge (milepost 165).

U.S. 93 will be reduced to one lane in both directions through the work zone from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and travel times could be delayed up to 30 minutes. Flaggers and law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Lanes will be intermittently closed to complete necessary work through November. Also, vehicles will be restricted to 12 feet in width.

Construction will include repair of the deck joints, milling and replacement of the bridge deck, as well as building a scour protection system under the bridge. For information on the project, go to azdot.gov/US93BigJimBridge.

Information provided by ADOT