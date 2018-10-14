Easing the burden for local cancer patients

When someone is diagnosed with cancer, financial concerns shouldn’t be an added burden. The Kingman Cancer Care Unit is an independent local organization that provides much-needed aid to cancer patients and their families in the Kingman, Arizona area.

“Our goal is to help relieve financial burdens so that area cancer patients can better focus on healing,” the mission statement states.

The Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU) was formed in 1975 by a compassionate group of citizens to help meet the needs of neighbors diagnosed with cancer. The mission is to provide financial aid and moral support to cancer patients and families in the Kingman Arizona area during their hour of need.

Over the past 40 plus years, KCCU has served thousands of local cancer patients and their loved ones. The organization’s members are all volunteers who receive no financial compensation for their work.

Most members have been affected by cancer in their personal lives. So they know firsthand the devastating effects of cancer. Therefore, they’re dedicated to supporting their neighbors through such difficult times.

“We provide much-needed aid to help with costs not covered by health insurance,” the KCCU website states. “For example, we provide assistance for medical equipment, personal items, medications, and travel for cancer treatment. We also help with living expenses for cancer patients and families who are unable to cover costs during the illness.”

KCCU is not affiliated with any other cancer organization and is a 501c(3) non-profit organization.

Information provided by KCCU