Emily E. Brown received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas on August 10, 2018. Ms. Brown is a homeschool graduate of Kingman. After also graduating from Mohave Community College and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, she interned at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston before continuing to Texas A&M. Emily is the daughter of Clark and Mary Brown. (Submitted photo)