Cancer survivors, supporters raise awareness with a walk

A mile can make all the difference. Especially after surviving cancer.

The 8th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Bonelli House, 430 E. Spring St.

The walk is with cancer survivors, fighters, family and friends of lost love ones speaking at the Bonelli House as a balloon is released. The walk will tour through Historical Downtown Kingman and end at Siren’s Café and Custom Catering where there will be a lunch served.

The map of the path will contain historical information about the buildings along the way for those walking to learn a little bit more about Kingman history.

The walk is at everyone’s individual pace.

“It’s not a race or anything,” said Janet Watson, KCCU member.

Registration is $30, or people can collect donations amounting $100 and the registration fee is waived. Registration includes the lunch at Sirens as well as a T-shirt, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and silent auction tickets.

All of the proceeds from the event will be used to help cancer patients in the Kingman area via the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Registration will take place at the Walk Away From Drugs event Oct. 17 where they will also be giving T-shirts to those who register early.