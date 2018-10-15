Dolan Springs man convicted of attempted murder

BULLHEAD CITY — A Dolan Springs man was convicted of attempted murder for grazing another man in the head with a bullet during a 2017 dispute.
The Mohave Valley Daily News reports that 67-year-old William Albert Derrico was found guilty late Friday of attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.
Authorities say the dispute occurred after Derrico claimed that a computer tablet sold to him by the victim had a broken face.
They say Derrico demanded his money back, threatened to kill the victim and swung a tire knocker at the victim's dogs.
Derrico was accused of later firing a gun at the victim from his car, grazing him in the back of the head.
The victim was treated and released.
Derrico faces seven to 21 years in prison.
