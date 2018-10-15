Halloween Coloring Contest
Pilot dies after small plane crashes into a home in Payson

  Originally Published: October 15, 2018 11:50 a.m.

    by Associated Press

    PAYSON, Ariz. — Authorities say a pilot is dead after a small plane crashed into a home in the north-central Arizona town of Payson.

    Federal Aviation Administration officials say the single-engine Cessna 240 went down under unknown circumstances around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

    They say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and there were no reported injuries on the ground.

    The name of the crash victim wasn't immediately available Sunday.

    Payson authorities say the man who owns the home was able to get out safely.

    Firefighters who responded to the crash say the plane sliced through the home's room and caused extensive damage to the front and back of the house.

    The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

