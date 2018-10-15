Supervisors decide to join opioid litigation with conditions on money

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius agreed that nobody likes the national lawsuit against manufacturers of opioid-based medications, but it’s going to happen and the county needs to join the litigation if it wants a share of any potential settlement.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 at Monday’s regular meeting to employ the law firm of Keller Rohrback to represent Mohave County in the lawsuit, and direct any money received from the case toward addressing opioid addiction and abuse.

Angius had spoken with county attorney Ryan Esplin about determining how the money can be used and was concerned that a future Board of Supervisors could redirect the money to other purposes, as happened with the tobacco settlement.

Esplin explained that the quarter-cent sales tax that was passed 20 years ago was earmarked for capital improvements such as the jail and courthouse, and any monetary sums from the litigation would be used to address opioid abuse, which could include law enforcement programs aimed at prevention and intervention.

A future board could “unwind” the designated use, but there would probably be a legal challenge, the attorney said.

Supervisor Buster Johnson voted against hiring the law firm and pursuing litigation after reading a lengthy prepared statement about the detriments of restricting doctors from prescribing opioids and cracking down on pharmaceutical companies that are making the pills.

There are many senior citizens and people with chronic pain who take opioids just to get dressed and perform daily duties, he said.

Also, the opioid litigation isn’t the same as a sales tax.

“I could see where somebody might say it was a great idea at the time, but now the focus is on something else,” Johnson said.

Ron Kilgard, partner in Keller Rohrback’s Phoenix office, said he understands the board’s reluctance to get involved in large litigation such as the opioid suit, but reiterated that Angius is correct about the case going forward.

He also clarified past confusion over attorneys’ fees. All costs are advanced for the first $500 million at 15 percent before the judgment, and 18 percent for any total awarded after the judgment through any appeals.

Kilgard said plaintiffs in the opioid litigation range from the “reddest of the red” such as the states of Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama to the “bluest of the blue,” naming the cities of Denver and Chicago.

Angius asked Kilgard if other municipalities are making sure the money goes toward opioid programs, and took exception to his statement that a lot of “bad actors” have pushed Mohave County to the forefront of the opioid epidemic in Arizona.

There are only a few “bad actors,” she said. The headlines scream that Mohave County doctors are giving out millions of pills, but say nothing about the strength of the pills. Some prescriptions might by for 10 milligrams, but each pill may only contain 5 milligrams, so the patient has to take twice as many.

Kilgard said he’s not aware of governments that have gone to the lengths Mohave County has to direct the use of any settlement money.

Anguis asked if the money could be placed in a trust that would be “air tight.”

“I guess anything’s possible for future boards to spend the money on traffic lights,” he answered.