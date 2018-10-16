BLM to improve off-road vehicle access at Copper Basin Dunes

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Bureau of Land Management will begin an infrastructure improvement project to enhance recreational use at the Copper Basin Dunes off-highway vehicle area in October.

The work will include repairing, sealing and striping the parking lot and reconstructing an access road.

New construction dates are Oct. 29 through Nov. 9, during which time the site will be temporarily inaccessible for safety reasons.

“We are looking forward to improving recreational access and making public lands safer and more enjoyable for outdoor enthusiasts in the Lake Havasu area,” said Lake Havasu Field Manager Jason West.

Copper Basin Dunes is a playground for OHVs about 30 miles south of Lake Havasu City within the Parker Strip Recreation Area on the California side of the Colorado River.

The dunes are managed by the BLM’s Lake Havasu Field Office. For more information about the project, call the Lake Havasu field office at 928-505-1200.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management