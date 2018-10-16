Dear Abby | Wife irked as man reconnects with old partners on Facebook

Dear Abby: My husband has an extensive sexual history. He has had sex with more than 80 partners. All the encounters were when he was in high school and in his early 20s. Most were one-night stands with female friends.

When we met, he was honest, and I was understanding. He didn’t keep in touch with any of those females (pre-Facebook). But now he’s friends with several of them on Facebook, and while he doesn’t “talk” to them, he comments and “likes” many of their posts. This makes me uncomfortable because I don’t feel that past sexual partners should be part of one’s life once someone is married. I’m not jealous or insecure, I just think it’s disrespectful. Am I controlling? – Anxious in Arizona

Dear Anxious: Your husband was certainly active. Was he also able to keep his grade point average up? You say he has been honest with you about his sexual history. Nowhere in your letter have you indicated that there has been any infidelity. I suspect that in spite of your denial, you may be feeling a bit insecure, and if your husband is telling you that you’re coming across as controlling, that is the way he perceives it. “Liking” the Facebook posts of someone you haven’t seen in decades isn’t inviting the person to have an affair. If I were you, I’d calm down.

Dear Abby: Can you tell me why women wear high-heeled shoes? I cannot think of any benefits women derive from wearing them. Is it because they think high heels make their legs look more attractive, because it’s the fashion or some other reason? – Baffled And Confused

Dear Baffled: Not only do high heels make the legs and ankles look more attractive, when a person wears them they appear to be a few pounds lighter because they look taller. THAT’S why! (Guilty as charged.)

Good advice for everyone – teens to seniors – is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $7 to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)