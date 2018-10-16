Horoscopes | October 17, 2018

Birthdays: Felicity Jones, 35; Eminem, 46; Rob Marshall, 58; Alan Jackson, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t take what others say or do personally. Understanding the situations others face will help you get past any negativity or animosity you feel.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take whatever you are trying to pursue one step further. A little charm will go a long way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more enthusiasm and energy into whatever you do, and you’ll get better results. An opportunity to form a partnership should be considered carefully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your ideas with someone you find just as creative as yourself. Put more into important relationships, and don’t be shy about expressing the way you feel and what you want to see unfold.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change can be expected if you neglect your duties at home or at work. Try to maintain consistency, honesty and patience in order to avoid being labeled or misinterpreted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A day trip, a change in environment or spending time with someone you don’t see often will have an impact on the way you think and how you proceed. Knowledge is power, and what you discover will help you advance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put pressure on yourself to finish what you start. Time-sensitive issues should not be left undone or up to someone who will use the help offered as leverage to manipulate you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discipline and determination will pay off. Don’t let anger slip into the forefront, messing matters up for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your sights on what you want to accomplish. Taking control and doing your part will bring the results you are looking for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the peace and be open about the changes you want to make and why. Keeping secrets will get you into trouble when the truth is made public.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and effort into home, family and personal finances. How you handle your money and what you do to ensure the safety and security of those you love will make a difference to the way others view you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional mistake is apparent. Be up-front and don’t deviate from the truth.